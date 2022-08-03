‘Monkeypox jab may be only for medics, high-risk population groups’

Monkeypox is not a big concern for India as only eight cases have been reported so far. ICMR-NIV has reported that our isolated strain is from A2 cluster (traced back to West Africa) and not the rapidly spreading B1 that is reported from Europe. Yes, it has the potential to spread. But it is unlikely to pose a challenge to our healthcare system as the risk of hospitalization reported in Europe has been found to be about 13%. Moreover, the case fatality rate is low. However, we will need to be vigilant.

