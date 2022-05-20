Viruses are the smallest particles that can be classified as living. Many a time physical barriers may not stop them and extremely small number of particles are needed to transmit viruses from one organism to another. Monkeypox can be spread by touch/contact with body secretions of infected animals/humans and hence it is transmitting fast. The estimated transmission rate is 3.3% to 30% but a recent outbreak in Congo had an estimated transmission rate of 73%, said Dr. Rajesh Jaria.