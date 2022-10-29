Monkeypox risk higher in younger kids: Study

Petra Zimmermann, MD, Ph.D. of the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, and Nigel Curtis, Ph.D. of The University of Melbourne and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, Australia has reviewed this latest study on monkeypox infection.
A new study on monkeypox disease says that children aged 8 or younger should be thought of as a population at high risk for more serious viral infection, according to The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal as quoted by news agency ANI.
According to Zimmermann, young children would be a key target group for smallpox vaccination and other urgent measures if the outbreak widens. They offer a professional viewpoint on "what doctors need to know" about childhood monkeypox.
Past outbreaks raise concerns about monkeypox risks in young children. Nearly 47,000 monkeypox cases with laboratory confirmation had been reported globally as of August 2022. Only 211 of these were in children and adolescents under the age of 18.
The monkeypox virus appears to have been transmitted most widely in the present outbreak through sexual or other close contact. It is still unknown how other transmission pathways, such as droplets and contaminated surfaces and objects, play a part.
Despite the low reported rates in children so far, there are special concerns about complications and other serious outcomes of monkeypox in children.
"Children are reported to have an increased hospitalization rate and increased mortality, even in high-income countries," Drs. Zimmermann and Curtis said, ANI reported.
Based mainly on data from low-income countries, children under 8 are particularly at higher risk of complications, including potentially serious bacterial infections. Young children may also be at increased risk of complications related to scratching and spreading the infection to other parts of the body, including the eyes.
Pregnant individuals, immunocompromised patients, those with eczema, and those who have monkeypox rash around the mouth, eyes, or genitalia are additional risk populations.
Antiviral drugs such as tecovirimat, which is effective against orthopoxviruses, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG), which is used to treat side effects of smallpox vaccination, are therapy choices in these high-risk situations.
However, "None of these treatments have been proven to be effective against monkeypox virus in humans in clinical trials, and they are currently only recommended after consultation with national health authorities," the reviewers added.
The reviewers also go through certain unique issues for expectant mothers, nursing mothers, and babies born to infected mothers.
Drs. Zimmermann and Curtis conclude that smallpox vaccination provides protection against monkeypox. Authorities should be ready to rapidly adopt immunization of this age group if the present outbreak expands to youngsters.