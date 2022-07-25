Health experts have often pointed out that the disease is similar to Smallpox and Chickenpox. The disease was first detected in the year 1958 when two pox outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for examination. It was at that time that this disease got termed as “monkeypox" as reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Monkeypox was first detected in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).