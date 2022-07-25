India till Sunday had four reported cases of monkeypox with the fourth case being reported from national capital Delhi. The three other cases were reported from Kerala.
As the Monkeypox cases surge globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a Global Public Health Emergency- the highest alarm the UN health agency can sound. Earlier, they had already designated the spread of the viral disease as a pandemic. WHO has also flagged the fatality of the disease as 3413 deaths were reported to the agency.
Health experts have often pointed out that the disease is similar to Smallpox and Chickenpox. The disease was first detected in the year 1958 when two pox outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for examination. It was at that time that this disease got termed as “monkeypox" as reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Monkeypox was first detected in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
What is Monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. The virus is a part of the family of variola virus, which belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus, the virus which results in causing small pox.
Variants of monkeypox
The Congo strain and the West African strain are the two variants of monkeypox. The Congo strain is more fatal than the West African strain. While the Congo strain has the mortality rate of 10%, the West African strain has a lower mortality rate of 1%.
How does Monkeypox spread?
This Monkeypox virus can pass on to humans if they get bitten by a monkeypox infected animal or come in contact with the infected animal’s blood, body fluids or fur. Consuming the meat of the diseased animal without properly cooking it might also lead to the spread of this infection.
The disease can be transmitted among human beings by getting in contact with the clothing, bedding or towels used by the infected person who has rashes, skin blisters or scabs. The cough and sneeze droplets of the infected person can also be contaminable.
The virus is also suspected to be sexually transmissible as reported by the experts. However, the virus is not so infectious among humans. It can also spread through respiratory secretions of the diseased person by having a face to face direct contact with that person or performing intimate activities such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?
The latency period of the monkeypox virus is 21 days after which the symptoms start arising. The symptoms of monkeypox are lighter as compared to the smallpox symptoms.
Some of the symptoms of the monkeypox virus
Fever
Headache
Muscle pain
Exhaustion
Swollen lymph nodes
Later people develop rashes on their skin which often begin to appear on their face and then spread to the other body parts. The rashes keep spreading until they form a scab and shed off. This disease lasts for a period of two to four weeks.
Monkeypox in animals
The symptoms of this disease are quite similar with smallpox symptoms. Squirrels, Gambian pouched rats and dormice have also been detected with this infection apart from monkeys. Mostly tropical African rainforests are colonized by animals who are prone to this disease. However, the spread of monkeypox in other parts of the world is creating havoc.
How to prevent Monkeypox?
A monkeypox patient should:
Seek medical help
Cover their face properly with a mask
Avoid close proximity with other people
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised people to stay away from those colonies which are inhabited by the monkeypox infected animals. Getting in contact with substances like the diseased animal’s bedding is also strictly prohibited. Isolation is recommended for the monkeypox infected patients.
In case someone has been in contact with the infected patient or animal, then They should wash their hands properly with soap and water or use an effective alcohol-based sanitizer. Wearing a PPE kit while treating the patient is a must for healthcare professionals and caregivers.
What is the cure to Monkeypox?
There is no specific treatment which has been discovered for the monkeypox virus. It is medically advised for the patients to stay isolated in a hospital so that the disease does not spread and the symptoms are cured if they reoccur. Smallpox vaccines are used in the US for monkeypox patients which are 85% effective. Antivirals and vaccinia immune globulin are also proven to be curable for the monkeypox patients.
Is Moneypox fatal?
As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), places like central Africa having insufficient healthcare facilities, 1 in 10 infected people die if they are prone to the virus. However, in most of the cases patients recover within a span of two to four weeks.
How many Monkeypox cases are there in the world?
Globally, more than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been detected prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.