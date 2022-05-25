Monkeypox: What vaccines, treatments do we have to combat the virus. Read here

Over the past few days, several European and North American countries including Britain, France, and the US have reported cases of Monkeypox. With Czech Republic, Austria, and Slovenia registering their first cases, the global health officials have tracked over 230 suspected and confirmed cases of Monkeypox in 19 countries since early May. The monkeypox variant implicated in the current outbreak has a case fatality rate of around 1%.

