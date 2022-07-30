Monkeypox: Vaccine demand rises, and just one small Danish company makes it

Smallpox ranks as one of the deadliest diseases in human history, but it was eradicated four decades ago after a long-running vaccination campaign. Vials of the live virus are still kept for research purposes in high-security storage, and the technology exists to recreate it in the lab. The threat of its accidental or deliberate reintroduction has prompted some governments to keep at the ready stores of vaccines like Jynneos that can fight it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}