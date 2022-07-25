Monkeypox vaccine IMVANEX approved in Europe: 10 things to know2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:40 AM IST
- Monkeypox vaccine: Imvanex can be used as active immunisation against smallpox, monkeypox and disease caused by vaccinia virus in adults.
Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Monday the European Commission had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries.