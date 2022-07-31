Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know the key differences between symptoms by doctors

Monkeypox, a new kind of viral disease, has undoubtedly created tensions across the world. While the disease was present in the African continent in the 20th century but has remained a mystery for many scientists and doctors to date. A new research reveals something new about Monkeypox symptoms and their consequences. Among the various symptoms of Monkeypox, certain symptoms have an uncanny resemblance to Chickenpox. Today (July 31) Karnataka Heath Minister revealed that an Ethiopian citizen who was suspected to have Monkeypox at the Bengaluru airport has been identified as a confirmed case of Chickenpox instead.

