Monsoon fatigue: Why you feel low on energy even without being sick | Experts explain

The monsoon offers relief from the hot, dusty summer, bringing cool showers, lush greenery and pleasant weather. Yet, for many, the season also ushers in persistent tiredness and sluggishness. Even without illness, people may struggle to stay alert, facing low motivation and poor concentration throughout the day.

This condition, known as monsoon fatigue, is not a medical disorder but a seasonal state influenced by humidity, reduced sunlight and changes in daily routine, as people spend more time indoors. Identifying the triggers can help manage symptoms and maintain energy during this rainy season.

Science behind monsoon fatigue Dr Abhay Inderjit Ahluwalia, Director Endocrinology, Fortis Gurgaon, says, “The arrival of the monsoon brings welcome relief from scorching summer temperatures, lush greenery and refreshing rains. However, many people go through an unexpected side of the season - persistent tiredness, sluggishness and a lack of motivation, even when they are not suffering from any illness. This condition, often referred to as monsoon fatigue, is a common seasonal experience that can affect people of all ages."

He adds, "Understanding why your body reacts differently during the rainy season is the first step toward managing seasonal fatigue. By recognizing its causes and adopting healthy habits, you can enjoy the beauty of the monsoon while staying active, refreshed and energized throughout the season.”

Explaining the science behind it, Dr Prabhat Kumar Jha, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Gurugram, says, “Monsoon fatigue can be attributed to a drop in atmospheric pressure and rise in humidity, which makes it harder for the body to regulate its temperature. It further increases metabolic rate and makes people feel drained.”

Dr Ahluwalia says that other weather factors also contribute to lower energy levels. “Reduced exposure to sunlight during cloudy days can lower serotonin production, a hormone that influences mood and energy, while increased melatonin levels may make you feel sleepy for longer periods. The high humidity and fluctuating temperatures can also make the body work harder to regulate itself, leading to physical exhaustion.“

Dr Jha adds, “Reduced sunlight exposure during the monsoon season can also lower vitamin D levels, affecting mood and energy regulation. Disrupted sleep cycles might also be a factor, as humid nights can make it harder to fall into deep sleep. Then there’s the romanticization of oily food like pakora and samosa during rain, these heavier comfort foods and reduced physical activity due to the rains, contribute to the problem.”

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Lifestyle tips to stay energized Rain disrupts daily routines, discouraging outdoor activities like walks or exercise. People tend to be more sedentary and indulge in fried comfort foods, which can be enjoyable in moderation but contribute to feelings of heaviness and sluggishness when combined with reduced movement. Hydration is also overlooked because people don't feel as thirsty in cooler weather, even though the body still loses fluids through perspiration.

But monsoon fatigue is usually temporary and manageable. Dr Jha advises people to “stay hydrated, eat light and seasonal food, maintain a consistent sleep schedule, and find ways to stay active indoors. If the fatigue is severe and accompanied by cough, fever, body ache, etc., consult a doctor as this could be due to infection”.

So while almost everyone goes through medical fatigue, having awareness of your body's symptoms and a name for your condition always helps you adjust accordingly.

With just a few lifestyle modifications and by planning your day around your new daily energy levels, you will stay energetic, productive and healthy.