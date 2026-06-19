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Monsoon health guide: Key tips to stay safe and disease-free as India enters rainy season

Unsafe water can cause diseases such as cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis. Ensuring access to clean water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene is crucial in preventing infections.

Livemint
Updated19 Jun 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Key steps to stay safe during rainy season.
Key steps to stay safe during rainy season.(PTI)
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The arrival of the monsoon offers respite from scorching summer temperatures, but it also brings an increased risk of infections, mosquito-borne illnesses and water contamination. To help citizens remain healthy during the rainy months, here are key precautions people should follow.

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Ensure safe drinking water to avoid waterborne illnesses

Contaminated water remains one of the biggest health concerns during the monsoon. Heavy rainfall can pollute water sources with bacteria, viruses and other harmful pathogens, leading to serious illnesses.

  • Boil drinking water before use or rely on certified water purification systems.
  • Store water in clean, covered containers.
  • Refrain from consuming water from roadside stalls or exposed containers.

Unsafe water can cause diseases such as cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis. Ensuring access to clean water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene is crucial in preventing infections.

Also Read | Monsoon update: Delhi braces for more showers today, Mumbai on yellow alert

Prioritise hand and foot hygiene

Wet and muddy conditions during the rainy season can increase the likelihood of fungal and skin-related infections, particularly affecting the feet.

To minimise risks:

  • Wash hands regularly with soap and water, especially before meals and after using the toilet.
  • Keep feet clean and dry, and consider using antifungal powder where necessary.
  • Avoid walking barefoot through puddles or stagnant water.
  • Maintaining proper hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of fungal infections, athlete’s foot and diarrhoeal diseases.

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Also Read | Monsoon to progress into Eastern India likely over next 4-5 days, IMD says

Protect yourself against mosquito-borne diseases

Pools of stagnant water created by rainfall provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the threat of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The ministry recommends:

  • Using mosquito repellents, bed nets and window screens.
  • Wearing full-sleeved clothing, particularly during the evening.
  • Ensuring that water does not accumulate in flower pots, discarded tyres or other containers around the home.

Officials emphasise that community efforts to keep neighbourhoods clean are essential to controlling mosquito populations.

Choose freshly cooked food over stored or exposed items

Food spoilage and contamination become more common during the monsoon because of high humidity and improper storage conditions.

To reduce the risk of infection:

  • Consume freshly prepared meals whenever possible.
  • Avoid eating food that has been left at room temperature for extended periods.
  • Stay away from uncovered or roadside food.
  • Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consumption.

These measures can help prevent food poisoning, stomach infections and other bacterial illnesses.

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Also Read | Western disturbance to bring rain across north India; monsoon set to advance

Simple precautions can make a big difference

While the monsoon season brings cooler weather and vibrant greenery, it also requires greater vigilance when it comes to health and hygiene. Following basic preventive measures can significantly lower the risk of seasonal illnesses.

From drinking safe water and maintaining personal hygiene to protecting against mosquitoes and practising food safety, these precautions are essential for staying healthy throughout the rainy season. Residents are encouraged to remain cautious, keep their surroundings clean and prioritise preventive care to enjoy the monsoon safely.

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