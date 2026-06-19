Monsoon health guide: Key tips to stay safe and disease-free as India enters rainy season

The arrival of the monsoon offers respite from scorching summer temperatures, but it also brings an increased risk of infections, mosquito-borne illnesses and water contamination. To help citizens remain healthy during the rainy months, here are key precautions people should follow.
Contaminated water remains one of the biggest health concerns during the monsoon. Heavy rainfall can pollute water sources with bacteria, viruses and other harmful pathogens, leading to serious illnesses.
Unsafe water can cause diseases such as cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis. Ensuring access to clean water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene is crucial in preventing infections.
Wet and muddy conditions during the rainy season can increase the likelihood of fungal and skin-related infections, particularly affecting the feet.
To minimise risks:
Pools of stagnant water created by rainfall provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the threat of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
The ministry recommends:
Officials emphasise that community efforts to keep neighbourhoods clean are essential to controlling mosquito populations.
Food spoilage and contamination become more common during the monsoon because of high humidity and improper storage conditions.
To reduce the risk of infection:
These measures can help prevent food poisoning, stomach infections and other bacterial illnesses.
While the monsoon season brings cooler weather and vibrant greenery, it also requires greater vigilance when it comes to health and hygiene. Following basic preventive measures can significantly lower the risk of seasonal illnesses.
From drinking safe water and maintaining personal hygiene to protecting against mosquitoes and practising food safety, these precautions are essential for staying healthy throughout the rainy season. Residents are encouraged to remain cautious, keep their surroundings clean and prioritise preventive care to enjoy the monsoon safely.