More children are depressed and anxious. Is social media really behind it?

Broad restrictions on social-media use—such as cutting off access until a certain age—aren’t supported by existing research, according to a report released in December by a panel of experts assembled by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. While children and teens may benefit from connections, the report also pointed to risks of disrupted sleep and attention, and aggravated body-image issues. But the panel said that the link needed more study, more money and better data access from companies.