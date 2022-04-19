More children getting infected with covid, says PHFI’s Reddy

With regard to vaccines for children under 12, we need to weigh the evidence on the risks versus benefits of the vaccines available with us. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years of age in countries like the US, Canada and New Zealand. Results of trials with other vaccines in this age group are still under review. We have to wait for composite data on immunogenicity, efficacy and safety and weigh the potential net benefits against the low risk of severe covid in this age group. As of now, there is no green flag for vaccinating this group in India. The situation may change with more data in the coming months.