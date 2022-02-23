Experts have warned that shedding off Covid-19 restrictions could prove to be risky as risks of the spread of Omicron subtype BA.2 grows across the world. Most states in India as well as the US, which is the most affected country in terms of Covid-19, have relaxed Covid-induced restrictions as new cases and hospitalisations decline significantly.

However, experts say the overall effect of Omicron subvariant BA.2 in the US has increased from last month, which shows that this subtype can spread about 30 per cent faster than the original Covid variant. The data gathered in the US shows Omicron subvariant BA.2 now make up for 3.9 per cent of all infections, which is up from 1.6 per cent recorded in the week ending January 29.

The study, published in the National Public Radio, says Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has already caused a second surge of the Omicron-led wave. Countries like South Africa and many other nations have also reported high infection rates led by this subvariant. Now, a similar alarm is being raised for the US.

The report has said the Omicron BA.2 spread "may be on track to rapidly accelerate in the near future."

Post-Covid potential health effects:

Meanwhile, a study published in Nature Medicine talked about the potential health effects after a person gets infected with Covid. The data shows that the risks of cardiovascular diseases rose significantly a year following COVID-19 infection. For this study, Nature Medicine looked into the health records of more than 153,000 US veterans. They fear that many more such new-onset cardiac cases will be there across the world.

"We are expecting a tidal wave of cardiovascular events in the coming years from direct and indirect causes of COVID," The Washington Post reported, citing Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association.

With ANI inputs

