However, experts say the overall effect of Omicron subvariant BA.2 in the US has increased from last month, which shows that this subtype can spread about 30 per cent faster than the original Covid variant. The data gathered in the US shows Omicron subvariant BA.2 now make up for 3.9 per cent of all infections, which is up from 1.6 per cent recorded in the week ending January 29.