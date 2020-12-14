More corona shots to be ready by August

A second crop of covid-19 vaccines , including Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Biological E’s protein subunit shots and Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s mRNA jabs, are likely to be ready between March and August, and the increased supply is expected to drive down prices, experts said.

These vaccines will follow the frontrunners in India—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin—which are expected be launched as early as next month if they can convince an independent vaccine review panel about the efficacy and safety of the shots. Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani will issue an emergency use licence once the panel comprising scientists clears the vaccines.

Also read: Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking

Among the vaccines that will follow the first two are Zydus’s shot, which has completed its second phase of trials and will enter the final stage soon; and the Sputnik V vaccine, which is conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study in India. Both vaccines are expected to be available as early as March or April, if clinical trials are successful and regulatory processes are completed smoothly, company officials indicated.

However, Biological E’s and Gennova’s shots may take longer, considering that the former has started phase 1 and 2 human trials last month while Gennova received approval for human trials only on Friday.

“Biological E and Gennova’s vaccines may potentially come in June or August (respectively) if the Centre expedites processes as they did for Serum (Institute) and Bharat (Biotech). They can also save time if there is a vaccine available (as standard of care), and they are allowed to make an immunogenicity comparison with the existing vaccine with a smaller cohort," an executive with a vaccine manufacturer said on condition of anonymity.

The four vaccines differ from the technology used by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, as well as between them.

Zydus Cadila claims its vaccine is using a DNA plasmid platform, a relatively new technology that provides ease of manufacturing with minimal biosafety requirements.

“We are yet to complete compilation of data on the prospective, randomized, adaptive, phase I/II clinical study...Zydus plans to publish the results in scientific journals after the...study is completed," a spokesperson for Zydus Cadila told Mint in a statement.

View Full Image Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin will follow the frontrunners in India.

For Sputnik V, originally developed by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Research Centre with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories conducting clinical trials in India, there is a consensus that while the jab is based on a similar platform as that from Serum Institute, there is a lack of data on its efficacy.

A spokesperson from RDIF said it expects the publication of interim phase 3 data in a peer-reviewed journal this month.

A second crop of covid-19 vaccines, including Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Biological E’s protein subunit shots and Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s mRNA jabs, are likely to be ready between March and August, and the increased supply is expected to drive down prices, experts said.

These vaccines will follow the frontrunners in India—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin—which are expected be launched as early as next month if they can convince an independent vaccine review panel about the efficacy and safety of the shots. Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani will issue an emergency use licence once the panel comprising scientists clears the vaccines.

Among the vaccines that will follow the first two are Zydus’s shot, which has completed its second phase of trials and will enter the final stage soon; and the Sputnik V vaccine, which is conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study in India. Both vaccines are expected to be available as early as March or April, if clinical trials are successful and regulatory processes are completed smoothly, company officials indicated.

However, Biological E’s and Gennova’s shots may take longer, considering that the former has started phase 1 and 2 human trials last month while Gennova received approval for human trials only on Friday.

“Biological E and Gennova’s vaccines may potentially come in June or August (respectively) if the Centre expedites processes as they did for Serum (Institute) and Bharat (Biotech). They can also save time if there is a vaccine available (as standard of care), and they are allowed to make an immunogenicity comparison with the existing vaccine with a smaller cohort," an executive with a vaccine manufacturer said on condition of anonymity.

The four vaccines differ from the technology used by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, as well as between them.

Zydus Cadila claims its vaccine is using a DNA plasmid platform, a relatively new technology that provides ease of manufacturing with minimal biosafety requirements.

“We are yet to complete compilation of data on the prospective, randomized, adaptive, phase I/II clinical study...Zydus plans to publish the results in scientific journals after the...study is completed," a spokesperson for Zydus Cadila told Mint in a statement.

For Sputnik V, originally developed by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Research Centre with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories conducting clinical trials in India, there is a consensus that while the jab is based on a similar platform as that from Serum Institute, there is a lack of data on its efficacy.

A spokesperson from RDIF said it expects the publication of interim phase 3 data in a peer-reviewed journal this month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.