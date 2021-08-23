More kids are hospitalized with Covid-19, and doctors fear it will get worse

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., has admitted more than 450 children with Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Ninety-six admissions were in July, nearly double the hospital’s worst month previously, in January. August is on track to be just as bad, according to Mobeen Rathore, Wolfson’s chief of infectious diseases. About 55% of admissions have been children under 12 years old, he said; of those over the age of 12, none was vaccinated. Four children admitted with Covid-19 during the pandemic have died. The mix of children who were otherwise healthy and those who have underlying issues hasn’t changed markedly, he said.