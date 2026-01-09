More than skin-deep: Air pollution is ageing your skin faster than you think — here's what you can do about it

It’s widely known that air pollution can contribute to lung and heart diseases, but the impact these airborne pollutants have on our skin is often forgotten. Dermatologists are noticing an increase in sudden and long-term environmental-related skin issues, including those related to pollution and certain lifestyle trends. When skin is exposed for long hours to harmful particles in the air, prevalent in most metropolitan cities, they penetrate the skin barrier, resulting in oxidative stress and inflammation. This can cause photo damage (skin ageing), acne, pigmentation and eczema.

Coupled with stress, poor diet and too much screen time, pollution is triggering skin sensitivity in all age groups. Without adequate skin care and appropriate preventive measures, the effects of long-term exposure can contribute to lasting, difficult-to-treat dermatological problems.

Says Dr Deepthi Motiram, consultant in dermatology, aesthetics, and trichology at Apollo Clinics, Velachery, "Particulate matter and Ozone found in polluted air affect the skin's ability to protect itself as it creates inflammation, increases oxidative stress, and damages the skin barrier, which leads to eventual breakdown of the collagen and worsening of chronic skin conditions."

Urban pollution and common dermatological conditions Dermatological diseases related to urbanisation are reportedly on the rise. Examples include (but are not limited to) acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and hyperpigmentation (for example, melasma), which also cause premature ageing.

Pollution particulates land on the surface of your face, clogging the pores and generating free radicals. Both pollution particulates and free radicals speed up the development of inflammatory processes and the breakdown of collagen. Pollution can exacerbate any existing skin conditions, and over time, your skin will turn more sensitive and reactive due to this pollution.

Short-term vs long-term exposure: Why duration matters Motiram explains that the skin reacts very differently to short-term exposure to pollution compared to chronic exposure.

Short-term or seasonal exposures, such as during peak traffic hours or construction activity, often cause temporary irritation, dullness, redness, itching or breakouts. “These symptoms usually improve with proper cleansing and barrier repair,” she says.

Long-term exposure, however, is more damaging. Skin cells damaged by free radicals created through pollution will always take longer to heal; they will also increase the likelihood of the skin developing long-term problems, rather than periodic flare-ups, such as rough patches.

Demand for dermatology services by young adults on the rise These days, the younger generation, especially adolescents and young adults, seeks dermatological care much earlier than previous generations. Motiram stated that this is a result of several factors, including increased pollution, mainly air pollution, and changing lifestyles.

"Too much time spent exposing themselves via social platforms to images of people using cosmetics will cause their skin to start to show signs of hormonal change," the doctor pointed out. Other major factors contributing to the problem include switching skin products too frequently, not washing face thoroughly after being outdoors, consuming foods high in sugar and processed foods, and dealing with stress and the demands related to academics and social media.

existing skin conditions Environmental pollutants can create new skin problems while also exacerbating existing ones. An example of a skin issue caused by pollution is acne. Environmental toxins can lead to clogged pores, a disruption in the composition of bacteria living on your skin, and elevated cortisol levels (which induce higher oil production) through stress-inducing factors.

It is also important to note that eczema develops when the skin barrier becomes compromised, resulting in a loss of moisture from the skin surface, thus causing added discomfort to the person suffering from it.

The inflammatory response of the skin to UV light and pollution can lead to increased pigmentation or discolouration of certain areas of the skin. Finally, pollution can increase the reactivity of sensitive skin types (often associated with rosacea) to even the most innocuous of stimuli.

Early warning signs you shouldn’t ignore Dermatologists warn that ignoring early symptoms can turn reversible skin problems into chronic conditions. Warning signs include persistent redness or itching, sudden increases in breakouts or pigmentation, burning or tightness, acne or rashes that linger longer than usual, and continuous dullness or rough texture.

“These are signals that the skin barrier is compromised and needs timely intervention,” Motiram noted, adding that “a combination of medical advice, healthy habits, and protection from environmental pollutants is necessary for maintaining a healthy complexion.”