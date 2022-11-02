More women requesting abortion pills outside formal channels, study finds
Researchers say requests for mail-order medication have surged in the months since the Supreme Court eliminated constitutional protections for abortion
The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June appears to be driving an increase in demand for abortion-inducing drugs administered outside of the formal medical system, according to a study released Tuesday.
The new study, led by a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, found a 158% increase in requests for abortion pills to the organization Aid Access, a nonprofit based in Austria that provides mail-order abortion pills in the U.S. and worldwide after a telemedicine consultation with a physician.
The study examined daily requests to Aid Access following the release of the Supreme Court decision compared with a period from September 2021 to May 2022, before the unauthorized leak of an early draft of the Supreme Court ruling signaled the court was preparing to end federal constitutional protections for abortion.
More than a dozen states have banned or heavily restricted abortion since the Supreme Court decision. Patient access to abortion medication via direct mail sits in a legal gray area in some states. The new study suggests that the narrowing of legal abortion access has pushed the procedure under the table in some parts of the country, but not necessarily in the same way as in the days before the 1973 Roe decision, when some women used coat hangers or sought out dubious providers in back alleys. Now, more women appear to be turning to the internet and taking pills at home.
“Though we are back in a very restrictive environment in some states, what it means to self manage an abortion has fundamentally changed," said Abigail Aiken, an associate professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and the lead researcher on the study.
Because self-managed abortions occur outside of formal medical channels, researchers are still struggling to find an accurate way to track them as they are expected to occupy a larger share of abortions in the future. The study data include more than 42,000 requests for pills in 30 states. Aid Access is the only provider of medication abortion outside the formal medical setting via telehealth, and thus a rare source of data on what is otherwise a largely informal underground market.
Overall, there were more than 900,000 abortions performed in the U.S. in 2020, not including self-managed abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a policy group that supports abortion rights and tracks national and state statistics.
Mail-order abortions pose challenges for lawmakers in states looking to ban or heavily restrict abortion. Some states have sought to restrict the practice, but providers like Aid Access generally use unmarked packages, making it difficult for officials in states to enforce these laws.
Lawmakers also have said they don’t wish to prosecute women themselves for taking the pills, giving them limited recourse against any in-state actors.
The states that saw the largest increase in request for pills from Aid Access were Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma, all places with some of the strictest abortion laws in the country.
Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said her antiabortion group is urging lawmakers to do more to crack down on medication abortion, particularly the selling of pills across international borders. “This is the new back alley," Ms. Hawkins said. “They’re putting women’s lives at risk."
Erin Matson, executive director of Reproaction, an abortion rights advocacy group, said groups like hers are helping to spread information about how to take the pills safely and when to seek medical care. The bigger challenge, Ms. Matson said, is ensuring no one faces criminal charges in a shifting legal landscape. “The primary risk in this post-Roe America is legal and not medical," she said.
Women wishing to end their pregnancies using pills generally take a two-medication regime of mifepristone and misoprostol. It is considered safe during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Beforehand, physicians may perform a blood test or ultrasound to confirm the pregnancy and how far along it is and, following the abortion, to confirm that it was fully terminated.
Dr. Aiken co-wrote a separate study of complications among those who self-managed their abortions through Aid Access. Of those who used the service in the year ending March 2019, just over 96% reported successfully ending their pregnancy without further intervention and 1% reported serious complications, including needing a blood transfusion or receiving intravenous antibiotics.