More women requesting abortion pills outside formal channels, study finds

More than a dozen states have banned or heavily restricted abortion since the Supreme Court decision. Patient access to abortion medication via direct mail sits in a legal gray area in some states. The new study suggests that the narrowing of legal abortion access has pushed the procedure under the table in some parts of the country, but not necessarily in the same way as in the days before the 1973 Roe decision, when some women used coat hangers or sought out dubious providers in back alleys. Now, more women appear to be turning to the internet and taking pills at home.

