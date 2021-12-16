Most effective face-mask practices to reduce spread of infection of COVID: Study

Results showed that layering a three-ply cloth mask over a medical mask (double masking) or securing a medical mask with an elastic brace provided the best protection against respiratory aerosols. Medical masks without modification blocked >56 per cent of cough aerosols and >42 per cent of exhaled aerosols; comparatively, placing a cloth mask over a medical mask blocked >=85 per cent of cough aerosols and >=91 per cent of exhaled aerosols, and adding a brace over a medical mask blocked >=95 per cent of cough aerosols and >=99 per cent of exhaled aerosols.

