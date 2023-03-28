Most people on antidepressants don’t need them

Several things are needed for change to happen. Doctors need guidelines on how to de-prescribe the drugs. Health-care insurers and providers such as Britain’s various national health services should start paying for ways of delivering the drugs that help those who wish to stop taking them but who need to taper off them in order to avoid severe withdrawal effects. These include liquid formulations, tapering strips which contain pills with progressively smaller drug concentrations, and the services of compounding pharmacies, which prepare bespoke doses. In the Netherlands, 70% of people using tapering strips have managed to quit successfully.

