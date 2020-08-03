Subscribe
Home >Science >health >Mothers should breastfeed even if infected with COVID-19, says WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization

Mothers should breastfeed even if infected with COVID-19, says WHO chief

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Agencies

Many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies, children substantially outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infections, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

GENEVA : Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted COVID-19, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.

"WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said "the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infections".

The WHO chief also said that there might never be a "silver bullet" answer to the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

"There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

