Mothers should breastfeed even if infected with COVID-19, says WHO chief

GENEVA :
Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted COVID-19, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.
Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted COVID-19, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.
"WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
"WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said "the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infections".
The WHO chief also said that there might never be a "silver bullet" answer to the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.
"There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.