Eli Lilly weight loss drug: Eli Lilly has introduced Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a weekly injectable medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, in India after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Mounjaro is notable for its dual-action mechanism, targeting both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, which enhances its effectiveness in managing blood sugar levels.

While Ozempic is often prescribed off-label for weight loss, Mounjaro's approval specifically for obesity management positions it as a more targeted option.

Let's take a closer look at how these two medications compare in terms of efficacy, side effects, and usage.

What Are Mounjaro and Ozempic? Ozempic (semaglutide) is a brand-name injection pen used to treat type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a brand-name subcutaneous injection pen also used to treat type 2 diabetes.

Mounjaro: Contains Tirzepatide, a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist.

Ozempic: Contains Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

How do Mounjaro and Ozempic work? Mounjaro is not Insulin, it is a type of drug called a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Mounjaro is the first GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist drug. This medication works by activating two receptors called GLP-1 and GIP to increase the level of incretins – hormones - in the body.

It works by helping your body to produce more insulin when needed. It also reduces the amount of glucose, or sugar, produced by the liver, and slows down how quickly food is digested. This all helps to lower blood sugar levels and HbA1c.

Mounjaro increases how sensitive your body is to insulin. Mounjaro also signals your pancreas to make more insulin after you eat, reports Healthline.

Meanwhile, Ozempic solely targets the GLP-1 receptor to stimulate insulin release and slow gastric emptying, thereby promoting satiety and lowering blood sugar levels.

Mounjaro: Targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors to regulate blood sugar, promote insulin secretion, and suppress appetite.

Ozempic: Works by activating GLP-1 receptors, which help increase insulin production in response to meals and lower glucagon levels. Weight Loss: Mounjaro vs Ozempic Clinical trials have not directly compared Mounjaro with Ozempic when the drugs are used for weight loss. Mounjaro is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as a weight loss drug.

Both drugs can be prescribed off-label for weight loss but are only approved to treat type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic is also approved to lower the risk of serious cardiovascular problems.

In a US study of tirzepatide in participants with obesity, known as SURMOUNT-1 clinical trial, Mounjaro led to an average weight loss of 21.8 kg at the highest dose (15mg) and 15.4 kg at the lowest dose (5mg) over 72 weeks. Additionally, one in three patients lost over 25 per cent of their body weight, a significantly higher percentage than the 1.5 per cent seen in the placebo group.

Note: The FDA has approved Mounjaro to treat type 2 diabetes. In some cases, your doctor may prescribe Mounjaro off-label for weight loss. Off-label drug use is when an FDA-approved drug is prescribed for a purpose other than what it’s approved for.

One notable study that used Ozempic (semaglutide) for weight loss is the STEP 5 Trial. This study involved adults who were overweight or obese and demonstrated significant weight loss outcomes.

At week 104, participants in the semaglutide group achieved a mean weight loss of 15.2 per cent from baseline, compared to a 2.6 per cent loss in the placebo group. This resulted in a treatment difference of 12.6 percentage points, highlighting the efficacy of semaglutide for substantial and sustained weight loss.

Additionally, another cohort study mentioned in National Library of Medicine showed that patients treated with semaglutide achieved a weight loss of 5.9 per cent at 3 months and 10.9 per cent at 6 months, further supporting its effectiveness for weight reduction.

Both Ozempic and Mounjaro has boxed warnings. A boxed warning is the most serious warning from the FDA.

Efficacy: Mounjaro vs Ozempic In clinical trials, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) has demonstrated superior efficacy over Ozempic (semaglutide) in managing blood glucose levels, with studies such as the Phase 3 SURPASS-2 trial showing that Mounjaro reduced A1C levels by 2 per cent to 2.3 per cent compared to a 1.9 per cent reduction with Ozempic.

Side Effects: Mounjaro vs Ozempic According to medical websites like Drug.com and The Checkup, the common side effects of Monjuaro and Ozempic include similar gastrointestinal side effects, although the frequency and severity may vary.

Here are the common side effects shared by both medications:

Nausea: Affects 12 per cent to 18 per cent of Mounjaro users and 16 per cent to 20 per cent of Ozempic users.

Vomiting: Occurs in 5 per cent to 9 per cent of users for both medications.

Diarrhoea: Affects 12 per cent to 17 per cent of Mounjaro users and 8.5 per cent to 8.8 per cent of Ozempic users.

Constipation: Experienced by 6 per cent to 7 per cent of Mounjaro users and 3.1 per cent to 5 per cent of Ozempic users.

Stomach Pain (Abdominal Pain): Affects 5 per cent to 7.3 per cent of users for both medications.

Heartburn (Dyspepsia): Occurs in 5 per cent to 8 per cent of Mounjaro users and 2.7 per cent to 3.5 per cent of Ozempic users



The side effects of Ozempic and Mounjaro have been declared by Medical News Today.

Mild side effects Ozempic Mounjaro Abdominal bloating — ✓ Abdominal pain ✓ ✓ Constipation ✓ ✓ Diarrhea ✓ ✓ Flatulence (gas) or burping ✓ ✓ Indigestion ✓ ✓ Nausea and vomiting ✓ ✓ Loss of appetite — ✓ Injection site reactions, such as discomfort or discoloration around the injection area ✓ ✓

Patients need to consult a healthcare provider before taking either medication. Both medications carry a boxed warning for potential thyroid cancer risks and should not be used by individuals with a history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Serious side effects Ozempic Mounjaro Diabetic retinopathy ✓ — Severe digestive problems, which may lead to dehydration and acute (sudden) kidney injury ✓ ✓ Acute gallbladder disease, such as gallstones ✓ ✓ Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) ✓ ✓ Pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) ✓ ✓ Risk of thyroid cancer* ✓ ✓

Cost and Availability: Mounjaro vs Ozempic US pharma major Eli Lilly on Thursday launched the much-awaited diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India, priced at ₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial.

Meanwhile, an Ozempic injection costs at least ₹20,000 per shot if procured from a pharmacy, according to ThePrint. Its weekly dosage means that a customer can end up paying more than ₹80,000 a month.

FAQs About Mounjaro and Ozempic What is the main difference between Mounjaro and Ozempic? The main difference between Mounjaro and Ozempic lies in their active ingredients. Mounjaro contains tirzepatide, which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, while Ozempic contains semaglutide, which only targets GLP-1 receptors.

Which medication is more effective for weight loss? Both medications promote weight loss, but Mounjaro has shown slightly higher weight reduction in clinical trials compared to Ozempic.

Are there any severe side effects to be aware of with Mounjaro or Ozempic? Both Ozempic and Mounjaro can have side effects such as nausea and gastrointestinal issues. Mounjaro may have a higher risk of pancreatitis, while Ozempic carries a risk of thyroid tumors though both risks are rare.

Is Ozempic better than Mounjaro or vice versa? Whether Ozempic or Mounjaro is a better treatment option for you depends on several factors. Examples include how your body responds to the drug, the condition your doctor has prescribed the drug to treat, and other health conditions you have.

To learn whether Ozempic or Mounjaro may be a better treatment option, talk to your doctor.