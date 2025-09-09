Forget 10,000 steps: AIIMS-Harvard doctor recommends viral Japanese interval walking for better health

Dr Saurabh Sethi highlighted a Japanese walking technique called interval walking, which he says is more beneficial than the traditional step goal.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Sep 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Japanese walking technique better than 10,000 steps?
Japanese walking technique better than 10,000 steps? (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Walking 10,000 steps a day is often considered the gold standard for fitness. From lowering the risk of dementia and heart disease to improving mood, it has been linked to multiple health benefits. But according to a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, there’s another walking method that could deliver even greater results, and in less time.

In an Instagram post shared on September 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi highlighted a Japanese walking technique called interval walking, which he says is more beneficial than the traditional step goal.

What Is Interval Walking?

This method involves alternating 3 minutes of slow walking with 3 minutes of brisk walking — as if you’re hurrying to an important meeting. Dr Sethi recommends doing this for about 30 minutes daily, starting with a 3–5 minute warm-up and ending with a cool-down.

Watch the video here:

Health Benefits

According to Dr Sethi, interval walking can:

  • Lower blood pressure
  • Reduce stroke risk
  • Improve mood and sleep quality
  • Strengthen immunity
  • Be gentler on the joints than long continuous walks

Calling it “time-efficient and very effective,” he urged people to try the method for better overall fitness.

Backed By Research

Dr Sethi also pointed to a 2007 study published in PubMed, which found that high-intensity interval walking helped improve thigh muscle strength, aerobic capacity, and blood pressure more effectively than moderate continuous walking. Researchers concluded that it may even protect against age-related declines in fitness and muscle strength.

So, while 10,000 steps remain a popular benchmark, experts suggest interval walking could be the smarter, and healthier, alternative.

