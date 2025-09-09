Forget 10,000 steps: AIIMS-Harvard doctor recommends viral Japanese interval walking for better health

Walking 10,000 steps a day is often considered the gold standard for fitness. From lowering the risk of dementia and heart disease to improving mood, it has been linked to multiple health benefits. But according to a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, there’s another walking method that could deliver even greater results, and in less time.

In an Instagram post shared on September 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi highlighted a Japanese walking technique called interval walking, which he says is more beneficial than the traditional step goal.

What Is Interval Walking? This method involves alternating 3 minutes of slow walking with 3 minutes of brisk walking — as if you’re hurrying to an important meeting. Dr Sethi recommends doing this for about 30 minutes daily, starting with a 3–5 minute warm-up and ending with a cool-down.

Health Benefits According to Dr Sethi, interval walking can:

Lower blood pressure

Reduce stroke risk

Improve mood and sleep quality

Strengthen immunity

Be gentler on the joints than long continuous walks Calling it “time-efficient and very effective,” he urged people to try the method for better overall fitness.

Backed By Research Dr Sethi also pointed to a 2007 study published in PubMed, which found that high-intensity interval walking helped improve thigh muscle strength, aerobic capacity, and blood pressure more effectively than moderate continuous walking. Researchers concluded that it may even protect against age-related declines in fitness and muscle strength.

So, while 10,000 steps remain a popular benchmark, experts suggest interval walking could be the smarter, and healthier, alternative.

