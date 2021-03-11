MPL, NxtGen Infinite to cover Covid vaccine cost for staff, family members

NEW DELHI : E-sports company Mobile Premier League (MPL) and NxtGen Infinite Datacenter on Thursday said they will absorb the cost of vaccination of their staff and their dependents, joining the growing roster of enterprises in the country that are doing so.

MPL said it will undertake an end-to-end vaccination drive for all its Indian employees and their dependents.

MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said, "We have always prioritised employee welfare and wellness. Through the initiative of providing the COVID-19 vaccine for all our employees and their families, we aim to strengthen our commitment to our employees and place a firm emphasis on their safety and security

The firm has already partnered with a healthcare service provider and it plans to commence the drive as soon as the necessary government protocols and regulations for vaccination of the general public are announced.

The planned vaccination drive will not be limited to just covering the cost, but will also take care of the entire process, including pre-vaccination medical opinion, inoculation as per the protocols, as well as post-vaccination observation of the individuals by doctors, the MPL said.

The vaccination drive will be voluntary for employees and their immediate families. More than 2,000 people comprising of the employee and three dependents can avail of the plan.

NxtGen Infinite Datacenter Head Sales Ranjit Metrani said the company has decided to empower employees against the deadly virus by "absorbing the vaccination cost of our employees and their elderly dependents across the company."

NxtGen Infinite Datacenter has 300 employees.

Several companies, including Flipkart, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, ReNew Power, Mindtree and Sify Technologies have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

More than 2.56 crore (2,56,85,011) vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country through 4,78,168 sessions, according to a provisional report compiled Thursday morning, the government said.

The beneficiaries include 71,97,100 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the first dose, 40,13,249 HCWs who have been given the second dose, 70,54,659 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been given the first dose and 6,37,281 FLWs who have received the second dose.

Besides, 9,67,058 beneficiaries aged above 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 58,15,664 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.