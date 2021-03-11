MPL, NxtGen Infinite to cover Covid vaccine cost for staff, family members

MPL’s latest funding round also comes at a time when fantasy gaming start-ups have been mopping up large rounds from tech investors in India and abroad.

The planned vaccination drive will not be limited to just covering the cost, but will also take care of the entire process, including pre-vaccination medical opinion, inoculation as per the protocols, as well as post-vaccination observation of the individuals by doctors, the MPL said