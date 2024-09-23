Mpox: Kerala plans revised guidelines after India’s first case of Clade 1b strain

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala said it will release revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox after the state reported the first confirmed case of the new strain Clade 1b in the country on Monday

Published23 Sep 2024, 10:26 PM IST
The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala said it will release revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox after the state reported the first confirmed case of the new strain of the disease in the country on Monday.

The state Health Minister Veena George—after a meeting Rapid Response Team to assess the overall situation—said instructions have been given to take necessary action if the number of cases increases.

"Isolation facilities have been set up in all districts, and monitoring has been strengthened, including at airports. Currently, testing facilities have been arranged in five laboratories. If required, testing facilities will be expanded to more labs," George said in a statement.

The minister said a revised guidelines for the prevention and effective treatment of Mpox would soon be released in the state.

The minister urged citizens arriving from other countries who show symptoms to inform the health department and seek treatment.

She directed the authorities to inform the health department if they come to know about anyone who comes with Mpox symptoms to government or private hospitals for treatment.

Earlier, official sources reported India’s first case of the Mpox strain in a patient from Kerala who tested positive last week.

The report said a 38-year-old man from Malappuram, who had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, tested positive for Clade 1b strain of Mpox. The patient is stable.

"This was the first case of the current strain that led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare Mpox a public health emergency last month for a second time," PTI reported citing sources.

Before that, a 26-year-old resident of Haryana's Hisar tested positive for the previous West African Clade 2 strain earlier this month.

It is important to note that the country has reported 30 cases of Mpox so far, since the WHO declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in 2022,

Mpox symptoms

Mpox symptoms can be seen 1 to 21 days after exposure. Common indicators include rashes, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms typically last typically last 2–4 weeks but be extended for people with a weakened immune system.

Can mpox transmitted?

Mpox can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals. Infection can also occur through use of contaminated objects such as clothing or linens or in a community setting such as tattoo parlours.

Animal to human transmission of mpox occurs from infected animals to humans from bites or scratches, or during activities such as hunting, skinning, trapping, cooking, playing with carcasses, or eating animals.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:26 PM IST
