mRNA vaccines safe during pregnancy, says Lancet report

The most frequently reported adverse pregnancy outcome was a combined outcome of miscarriage and stillbirth and was reported at a similar frequency in vaccinated (81 [1·4%] of 5597) and unvaccinated (seven [2·1%] of 339) pregnant people. In a multivariable analysis among those vaccinated with mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2, pregnancy was associated with reduced odds of significant adverse events reported in the week following receipt of each dose (any mRNA dose 1: aOR 0·63 [95% CI 0·55–0·72]; any mRNA dose 2: aOR 0·62 [0·54–0·71]). Additionally, pregnancy was not associated with increased risk of serious adverse events following immunisation after either dose of BNT162b2 or dose 1 of mRNA-1273, but was associated with increased risk following dose 2 of mRNA-1273 (aOR 2·3 [95% CI 1·2–4·2]). Among 1216 pregnant females who received dose 2 of mRNA-1273, 11 (0·9%) reported a serious adverse event within 7 days.