mRNA vaccines safe during pregnancy, says Lancet report
- Studies have shown that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective at reducing the risk of severe illness in pregnant people and the risk of COVID-19 hospital admission
A new study conducted has once again stated that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.The report was published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study was conducted between December 2020 and November 2021
In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Manish Sadarangani and colleagues report findings from the Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) Network assessing adverse events in the week following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant people and compare with both unvaccinated pregnant people and vaccinated non-pregnant females.
"In this large prospective study, the authors found that 226 (4·0%) of 5597 vaccinated pregnant people reported a significant health event (new or worsening health event sufficient to cause work or school absenteeism, medical consultation, or prevent daily activities) after dose 1 of primary series mRNA COVID-19 (mRNA-1273 [Moderna] or BNT162b2 [Pfizer BioNTech]) vaccination, with similar adverse events for both vaccines. Additionally, 227 (7·3%) of 3108 vaccinated pregnant people reported a significant health event after dose 2 of a primary series, and this did differ by vaccine type, with 147 (12·1%) of 1216 reporting a significant health event after dose 2 of mRNA-1273 and 80 (4·2%) of 1892 after dose 2 of BNT162b2," according to the report.
The most common significant health events following both doses in pregnant people were malaise or myalgia (66 [3·5%] of 1892 for two doses of BNT162b2 and 139 [11·4%] of 1216 for two doses of mRNA-1273) and headache or migraine (41 [2·1%] of 1892 for two doses of BNT162b2 and 103 [8·5%] of 1216 for two doses of mRNA-1273). Serious health events, defined as any event resulting in emergency department visit or hospital admission in the previous 7 days, were rare (<1·0% in all groups).
The most frequently reported adverse pregnancy outcome was a combined outcome of miscarriage and stillbirth and was reported at a similar frequency in vaccinated (81 [1·4%] of 5597) and unvaccinated (seven [2·1%] of 339) pregnant people. In a multivariable analysis among those vaccinated with mRNA-1273 or BNT162b2, pregnancy was associated with reduced odds of significant adverse events reported in the week following receipt of each dose (any mRNA dose 1: aOR 0·63 [95% CI 0·55–0·72]; any mRNA dose 2: aOR 0·62 [0·54–0·71]). Additionally, pregnancy was not associated with increased risk of serious adverse events following immunisation after either dose of BNT162b2 or dose 1 of mRNA-1273, but was associated with increased risk following dose 2 of mRNA-1273 (aOR 2·3 [95% CI 1·2–4·2]). Among 1216 pregnant females who received dose 2 of mRNA-1273, 11 (0·9%) reported a serious adverse event within 7 days.
In addition to being safe in pregnancy, other studies have shown that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective at reducing the risk of severe illness in pregnant people and the risk of COVID-19 hospital admission among their infants younger than 6 months. Protection in infants born to people vaccinated during pregnancy is particularly important because while mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the FDA on June 17, 2022, and recommended by the CDC on June 18, 2022, for children aged between 6 months and 5 years,9 there are not currently any vaccines available for infants younger than six months.
