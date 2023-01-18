Multiple COVID vaccine side-effects: Health Ministry clears air on recent report

In accordance with the proactive disclosure policy of the ministry that is in line with publicly-available, international-scientific data, ICMR responded to RTI's inquiries about the benefits and drawbacks of COVID-19 vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ministry of Health have reputable websites that compile international evidence on various COVID-19 vaccines. According to the statement, the ICMR response merely provided links to those websites.