Mumbai covid patient’s sample test rules out any XE variant

Samples of a 50-year-old covid patient who returned from South Africa in February were sent to many INSACOG labs to validate the presence of the XE variant. “When BMC claimed that the XE variant was detected in Mumbai, it looked suspicious to us. We alerted all our channels. As when new mutants are described, at least three layers of testing are done. Tests conducted by National Institute of Biomedical Genomics confirmed that it was the XM or XJ variant from X-series of Omicron," he said. The lab submitted its report with INSACOG recently, Arora said.

