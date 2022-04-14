Mumbai covid patient’s sample test rules out any XE variant

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'BA.1 & BA.2 sub type of Omicron variant are the pre-dominant strains in India'
When BA.1 & BA.2 broke, they started to circulate and randomly met with each other, as a result, whole X-series of variants originated
NEW DELHI :
The Indian SARS Cov2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) on Wednesday confirmed that the covid-19 variant found by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not the XE variant.
The National Institute of Biomedical Genomics based in Kolkata said it was not the XE variant, Dr N.K. Arora, chairman, National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, and co-chair of INSACOG, said in an interview.
Samples of a 50-year-old covid patient who returned from South Africa in February were sent to many INSACOG labs to validate the presence of the XE variant. “When BMC claimed that the XE variant was detected in Mumbai, it looked suspicious to us. We alerted all our channels. As when new mutants are described, at least three layers of testing are done. Tests conducted by National Institute of Biomedical Genomics confirmed that it was the XM or XJ variant from X-series of Omicron," he said. The lab submitted its report with INSACOG recently, Arora said.
INASCOG followed a data triangulation strategy to reconfirm the case claimed by BMC on a fast-track basis within 24-48 hours.
Samples were sent to National Institute of Virology and National Institute of Biomedical Genomics for quality assurance tests by experts at three levels.
The Omicron strain, which is spreading across the world, has many sub-lineages, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The XE variant is a recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-lineages.
“The Omicron variant has four sub-types, BA.1, BA.2, BA.3 and BA.4. Of these BA.1 & BA.2 are the pre-dominant strains in India. The basic characteristics of these two sub-types is that they have a lot of breakpoints as part of the natural biological phenomena. When they broke, they started to circulate and randomly met with each other, as a result, whole X-series of variants originated, which is the combination of BA.1 & BA.2. Hence, the XE variant is one of those recombinants," Arora explained.