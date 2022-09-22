Mumbai detects first suspected case of lumpy skin disease1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:09 PM IST
- The report is likely to be received tonight (Thursday night), BMC official said
The first suspected case of lumpy skin disease in an animal has been detected in Mumbai suburb of Khar, a BMC official said on Thursday. However, no there is no confirmation yet. “The report is likely to be received tonight (Thursday night)," the civic official said, without disclosing details about the animal.