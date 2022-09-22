OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Mumbai detects first suspected case of lumpy skin disease
The first suspected case of lumpy skin disease in an animal has been detected in Mumbai suburb of Khar, a BMC official said on Thursday. However, no there is no confirmation yet. “The report is likely to be received tonight (Thursday night)," the civic official said, without disclosing details about the animal.

The lumpy skin disease affects cattle like cows and buffaloes.

Meanwhile, the BMC, in a release, said Mumbai has over 27,500 cattle, including 24,388 buffaloes. Of these, 2,203 cows have already been given the vaccine against the lumpy skin disease and the remaining will be inoculated by next week, the release said. 

Highlighting steps taken to prevent an outbreak of the disease, the civic body said it has already started a survey of cattle in Mumbai and undertaken measures like spraying insecticides in 'tabelas' and 'gaushalas (animal shelter homes). 

The civic official said as a precautionary measure, the BMC has stopped slaughter of buffaloes in the city from September 9. Lumpy skin is a viral disease that affects cattle. 

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes and flies. The disease causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death of the infected cattle.

