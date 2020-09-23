Mumbai Hospital starts screening volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Mumbai: After getting an approval for conducting trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate, Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has started screening of volunteers for the same. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run KEM Hospital on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting phase II and III trials for the Oxford Covishield vaccine candidate.

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh had told PTI that post approval of the committee, screening of volunteers for the trials will begin from today.

The process would need 100 volunteers, he added.

"We need an adult without prior infection, including coronavirus. Starting tomorrow (Wednesday), we will screen people and hopefully will be able to give doses to 3-4 people every day as part of the ongoing trial.

"We need to keep a volunteer under observation for an hour after administering the vial," he said.

A total of 10 medical institutes have been selected for the pan-India vaccine trial, of which two are from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the phase-III human clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine began at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra on Monday.

Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had, on September 11, directed SII to suspend any new recruitment in the phase II and III clinical trials till further orders after AstraZeneca paused trials in other countries because of "an unexplained illness" in a participant in the study. However, on September 15, the DCGI gave permission to SII to resume trials.

Pune-based SII has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, UK.

