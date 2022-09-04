Mumbai reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the city's tally to 11,46,267 and the death toll to 19,709, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) official.

The BMC official, as reported by news agency PTI, said Mumbai has seen 608 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery count for the city to 11,23,609. The overall recovery rate was 98 percent while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 28 and September 3 was 0.039 percent.

A total of 5,798 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours taking the count for the total tests to 1,81,24,510. The case doubling rate in Mumbai was 1,803 days.

There were a total of 2, 949 active cases in the city, the highest in the state, followed only by Thane and Pune with 1,882 cases and 1,735 cases respectively. There were a total of 8,364 active cases in Maharashtra as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,205 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three deaths which took the state's total case tally to 81,04,854 and total death toll to 1,48,264.

India Coronavirus tally:

India recorded 6,809 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 case tally to 4,44,56,535. With 26 more deaths, the death toll rose to 5,27,991. Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi recorded 3 fatalities while Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal all recorded 2 fatalities each.

Active coronavirus cases declined by 1,631, taking the tally of total active coronavirus cases in the country to 55,114.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.29 percent and the recovery rate improved to 98.69 percent.

4,38,73,430 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus so far and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

With inputs from PTI