Mumbai reports 376 COVID-19 cases with two fatalities on Sunday
Mumbai has reported 376 COVID-19 and two fatalities cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the city now stand at 2,949.
Mumbai reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the city's tally to 11,46,267 and the death toll to 19,709, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) official.