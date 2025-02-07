Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) amidst a rise in cases in the neighboring city of Pune. A 64-year-old woman has been infected, confirmed BMC officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking to PTI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the 64-year-old female GBS patient was currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civic-run hospital.

BMC officials said the woman, who resides in Andheri east area of the city, was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis. Further details about the patient are awaited.

The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district stood at six, while the count of suspected cases there was 173.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? GBS is a rare autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to symptoms like numbness, tingling, and muscle weakness that can progress to muscular paralysis.

In severe instances, it can impair breathing, necessitating ventilator assistance. The mortality rate ranges from 3 to 13%, influenced by the severity and access to quality medical care.