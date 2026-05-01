Mustard oil or olive oil: Gurugram doctor settles debate – ‘Stop outsourcing decisions’

Mustard oil or Olive oil, which is better? The age-old Internet debate over which cooking oil is better has finally been put to rest by a Gurugram-based obesity surgeon, using scientific reasoning.
In a viral Instagram Reel, Dr Anshuman Kaushal, aka social media's The Angry Doc, clarified that both oils are equally good, but the temperature of your pan should decide which oil works best for you.
He noted that mustard oil is banned for cooking in the US, Canada, and the European Union because of erucic acid. “It actually causes fat to accumulate in the hearts of mice, but it's safe in humans.”
“In India, cardiovascular disease is responsible for one in four deaths,” the doctor said, highlighting the importance of choosing the correct cooking oil.
Dr Kaushal highlighted that in Indian cooking, the tadka is done at 230 degrees, whereas the smoke point of extra virgin olive oil is between 160 and 190 degrees.
Scientifically, he said, “Above smoke point, triglycerides break down into polar compounds, oxidised lipids, aldehydes, and free radicals. These are linked with endothelial dysfunction, inflammation, and atherogenesis in experimental and human data.”
“Both camps (mustard and olive) are so busy proving each other wrong that they're both burning their oil,” he said, taking a jibe at the debate.
For Indian cooking, Dr Kaushal said, “High-heat Indian cooking demands higher smoke point oils such as mustard, groundnut, or rice bran.”
Mustard oil, with a smoke point of 250 degrees; peanut oil, 230 degrees; and rice bran oil, 230 degrees, are the best.
Dr Kaushal acknowledged the benefits of extra virgin olive oil but said it performs best at low or no heat.
“The olive oil bottle isn't wrong; the temperature of your pan is,” he said. “This debate doesn't end because oil has become an identity — Mustard oil represents grandmother's love; olive oil represents the West.”
Citing the PREDIMED study, the doctor said that there are cardiovascular benefits with olive oil only when it is used cold within a Mediterranean dietary pattern, “not for deep frying or tadka”.
The surgeon said that having only one cooking oil in the kitchen is wrong. “If you have four, but everything is being cooked in just one of them, it's wrong.”
“What was wrong was giving both of them the same job in your pan,” he said.
“You are not choosing an oil. You are choosing a temperature lipid reaction system,” Dr Kaushal said.
He also cited that ICMR-NIN recommended oil rotation to balance fatty acid profiles and reduce long-term risk.
“Match oil to heat. Respect chemistry. Stop outsourcing decisions to labels and marketing,” he said.
A separate Instagram post by My Health Buddy, a health and wellness website, said that mustard oil and olive oil are both healthy fats, but context matters.
“Mustard oil fits the Indian kitchen better because of how we cook. It has a higher smoke point, which makes it more stable for tadka, frying, and high-heat cooking,” they noted. “Olive oil, especially extra virgin, is better suited for low to medium heat or raw use like salads, not repeated high-heat Indian cooking.”
|Nutrition standpoint
|Mustard Oil
|Olive Oil
|Calories
|884
|884
|MUFA (Heart-healthy Fat)
|55%
|70%
|Omega 3
|6%
|1%
|Omega 6 : Omega 3
|3:1
|10:1
|Smoke point
|250
|180
|Cost
|₹200/L
|₹1100/L
From a nutrition standpoint, the wellness website said, mustard oil has a good balance of monounsaturated fats along with omega-3s (ALA), which helps offset the typically high omega-6 intake in Indian diets. “It also contains compounds like allyl isothiocyanate, which have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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