Mutant variants becoming prevalent in many cities: NCDC chief

NEW DELHI: The sharp surge in covid-19 cases in the second wave, seen over the last month, could be partially because of increasing prevalence of mutant variants of SARS-CoV2 in various cities, especially in Delhi Maharashtra and Punjab, said Sujeet Kumar Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control, on Friday.

“There are scenarios which we are observing. In Punjab... we found that the UK variant was the primary variant. In Maharashtra, B.1.617 (double mutant) variant in proportions over 50% in many cities," Singh said.

He added that in Delhi, both the UK strain and double mutant variant found in India that are increasing in prevalence, was found through genome sequencing of some randomly collected positive samples.

“The scenario is still unfolding but we have seen a rise from 28% of samples having UK variant in the second week of March to 50% in the last week of March and if we just try to corelate the surge we are seeing in Delhi, I think it directly corelates with the type of variant which we are observing," Singh said.

However, while these variants are seen becoming prevalent in different pockets of the country, overall, their prevalence remains low.

Singh said that genomic sequencing of over 13,000 samples collected from the community across the country showed that 11% them were infected with the UK strain while the B.1.617 “double mutant" variant that was discovered in India was found in 7%. The South African variant, which has been showed to significantly reduce vaccine efficacy, has been found in less than 1% of total samples.

Since its formation on 22 January, the government’s group of laboratories running genome sequencing tests, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), has so far conducted genomic sequencing of over 15,000 samples, which includes international travellers and the wider community in India, Singh said.

In the period since INSACOG was formed, India has reported 5.63 million cases, indicating that genome sequencing has been conducted on less than 0.3% of the total positive cases. This is much lower than the target of 5% of total samples of covid-19 patients set by the government.

Singh said conducting genomic sequencing on 5% of total positive cases currently is not feasible because of the sharp surge in cases now. So while it did genome sequencing on all positive cases at international arrival terminals of airports, it is sequencing only 15-30 representative samples per month from each site conducting covid-19 surveillance, based on what the World Health Organization (WHO) has “indicated".

“That we are following because the number of samples that are coming positive is too high," Singh said.

Mutations in a virus, like every living organism, is part of evolution. Some mutations are insignificant, but some can help the virus attach with cells of its host, in this case, humans more effectively, and may also have an impact on the severity of disease and effectiveness of medical treatments and diagnostics.

The UK and South African variant have been classified as ‘variants of concern’, due to their impact in increasing transmissibility and reducing efficacy of vaccines. On the other hand, the “double mutant" variant discovered in India has been classified as a ‘variant of interest’ as it, like the two foreign strains, has a mutation on the spike protein of SARS-COV2—the part of the virus that attaches itself to human cell. Its effects on transmissibility and vaccine efficacy are still being studied.

