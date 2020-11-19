Mutated coronavirus from mink in Denmark most likely extinct: Health ministry

No infections with the new virus variant, known as Cluster-5, had been registered since Sept. 15, the Health ministry said

A new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is "most likely" extinct, Denmark's Ministry of Health said on Thursday, citing an assessment from the State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases.

A new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is "most likely" extinct, Denmark's Ministry of Health said on Thursday, citing an assessment from the State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases.

No infections with the new virus variant, known as Cluster-5, had been registered since Sept. 15, the ministry said.

No infections with the new virus variant, known as Cluster-5, had been registered since Sept. 15, the ministry said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the country's farmed mink.

The government is facing its biggest crisis yet during the coronavirus pandemic after it ordered the culling of all farmed mink earlier this month to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a new mutated strain, but later admitted the order had no legal basis.

"I want the Prime Minister to do the same," opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of The Liberal Party said, referring to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen earlier on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, authorities drafted the military and police to help Denmark's 1,100 mink farmers cull their 17 million mink, one of the world's biggest populations of the animals, which are bred for their fur. Farmers said the move would end their business for good.

The government's drastic decision came after health authorities said the mink industry posed a risk to public health in the country due to widespread outbreaks on farms, exacerbated by the find of a mutated virus strain, which it said could compromise the efficacy of future vaccines.