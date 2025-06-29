My doctor told me to take my BP at home. She didn’t tell me how hard it is.

The cuff should go on your upper arm, roughly two fingers’ width above your elbow, so that it is at the same level as your heart. The cuff should sit on bare skin, not over clothing. It should be tight enough so that you can easily fit two fingers under its top edge. You want the inflatable part right over the main artery in your arm—which runs along the inner side of your arm parallel to your biceps muscle. Lining it up with your pinkie finger correctly positions it.