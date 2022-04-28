Mysterious liver disease making children sick. What are the common symptoms?

Reports of suspected U.S. cases started to roll in after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified health providers of the Alabama cases on April 21. At least six U.S. states -- Delaware, New York and Wisconsin, plus the previously reported Alabama, North Carolina and Illinois -- had confirmed or suspected cases, according to local health authorities as of April 28. One of the four infections under investigation in Wisconsin resulted in a fatality, which would be the first U.S. death linked to the illness if confirmed.