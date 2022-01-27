Namibia detects 1st bird flu strain that can spread to humans

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The harvesting of guano, or bird excrement used for fertilizers, has been suspended from those areas as a result, the directorate said in an emailed statement Thursday. It also banned movement of live and domestic birds.
Bird flu often spreads through migrating birds and highly pathogenic varieties can be deadly to poultry. The outbreak in Namibia comes as Europe has been facing a grim season, with cases detected in more than two dozen countries since October, risking higher chicken prices and fewer-free range eggs.