Narayana Health, India's second-largest health care provider, Monday said they have launched a super-specialty 100-bed Covid ICU facility at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru in association with Goldman Sachs and its non-profit partner United Way Bengaluru.

The facility was today inaugurated by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Goldman Sachs India chairman and CEO Sonjoy Chatterjee and Narayana Health founder and chairman Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson and founder, of Biocon.

Dr Shetty said the initiative is an effort from Narayana Health to reduce the healthcare infrastructure gap that the country is facing as it has only 5 beds for 10,000 Indians, as per the Human Development Report 2020. And the scenario becomes further critical when it comes to intensive care facilities.

"Goldman Sachs is proud to partner with leading hospital groups to provide critical medical infrastructure relief during the pandemic in India. This facility at Narayana Health City, along with many others we have funded, will help with the much-needed critical care support for our communities," Goldman Sachs India chairman and CEO Sonjoy Chatterjee said.

Speaking about the new facility, United Way Bengaluru Rajesh Krishnan said this initiative is a stellar example of public-private partnership and we feel gratified to be a part of this intervention. We are doing our bit to strengthen the healthcare system by mobilizing the caring power of the communities.

Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in the country and a single overseas hospital at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

