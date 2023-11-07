National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November in India every year since 2014 to create public awareness about early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November in India every year since 2014 to create public awareness about early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, representing nearly 1 in 6 deaths globally. In 2020, the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC) World Cancer Report released by WHO said that Asia shares 49.3% of the total number of global cases of the deadly disease. The report estimated that from 2020-2040, Asia will report an increase of 59.2% in new cases of the disease. The report further stated that one in 10 Indians would develop cancer in their lifetime and one in 15 would die of it.

According to Wockhart Hospitals, as many as 1.1 million new cancer cases are reported every single year in India and a large proportion of these cases are detected when the disease has already reached an advanced stage.

National Cancer Awareness Day: History National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in September 2014. Therefore in 2014, the day was celebrated for the first time and focuses on the early detection and cure of cancer.

What is cancer? According to WHO, "Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs. The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer."

The most common types of cancers Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What causes cancer? Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumour cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumour.

Lifestyle also plays a major role in the development of cancer. No surprise that breast cancer and colorectum cancer are associated with being overweight, and low physical activity.

Can we prevent cancer? According to WHO, the risk of cancer can be reduced by:

Avoiding tobacco

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Eating a healthy diet, (include fruit and vegetables in your diet)

Doing physical activity on a regular basis

Avoiding or reducing consumption of alcohol

Getting vaccinated against HPV and hepatitis B

Avoiding ultraviolet radiation (Avoid excessive exposure to the sun and artificial tanning devices)

Ensuring safe and appropriate use of radiation in health care (for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes);

Reducing exposure to outdoor, and indoor air pollution National Cancer Awareness Day: Significance On this day, various healthcare organisations, government agencies, and non-profit groups collaborate to organise awareness campaigns, seminars, and screenings to mark National Cancer Awareness Day and work towards reducing the burden of cancer nationwide.

