National Cancer Awareness Day 2025: 5 common types of cancers that affect women

Cancer has become a worldwide issue among women due to a mix of factors, including lifestyle and environmental risks. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) journal also emphasizes that the ageing population is at a higher risk, with factors like tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and lack of physical activity. Despite remarkable progress in medical science and treatment technology, a large number of patients are still diagnosed with cancer at advanced stages, primarily due to a lack of awareness and delayed screening. While the National Cancer Awareness Day, observed on November 7, plays an important role in raising cancer awareness among women, this day also serves as a reminder that early detection can save lives and prevent cancer.

Advertisement

5 common types of cancers in women As per Dr Niti Raizada, principal director of Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology at Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, here are 5 common types of cancers that most women face nowadays:

1. Breast cancer One of the most common and life-taking cancers that women face nowadays. It occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the breast tissue. The mutations in genes that include BRCA1, BRCA2, and TP53 are strongly linked with breast cancer. In order to prevent this type of cancer, it is advisable to bring genetic counseling and predictive testing to help.

2. Cervical Cancer Cervical cancer in women affects the lower reproductive part, like the uterus (cervix), and is caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV)—a common sexually transmitted virus. Several lifestyle and health factors are responsible for developing this type of cancer in women, including early sexual activity, having multiple sexual partners, smoking, weak immune systems, and poor genital hygiene. Women with long-term use of oral contraceptives or those with multiple pregnancies may also face a higher risk.

Advertisement

3. Ovarian cancer This type of cancer in women gives vague symptoms such as bloating, back pain, or fatigue. Unlike any other cancer, this type of cancer develops quickly. It is often detected at a later stage because the symptoms overlap with common digestive or hormonal issues. Hence, it is also known as the "silent killer." Regular gynecological check-ups, awareness about family history, and timely ultrasound or CA-125 tests can help in early detection. Meanwhile, no single test can determine its occurrence or presence; a series of routine check-ups, symptom tracking, and open communication with healthcare providers can clear the odds.

4. Lung cancer Lung cancer is yet another type of cancer that has been rapidly spreading among women. The rise is linked to a combination of factors like air pollution, passive smoking, and certain lifestyle habits such as long exposure to cooking fumes or occupational pollutants. Like ovarian cancer, lung cancer too often begins silently. Early symptoms such as a persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, or chest discomfort are frequently dismissed as signs of a cold, bronchitis, or seasonal allergies. As it progresses, women may also experience fatigue, loss of appetite, or unexplained weight loss. Studies show that more than half of women diagnosed with lung cancer are non-smokers, reflecting the role of other factors like air pollution, secondhand smoke, and genetic factors.

Advertisement

5. Colorectal cancer This type of cancer affects the large intestine and rectum, and its rise in the women's population has increased during the past years due to unhealthy diets, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles. Obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, and low physical activity levels further increase susceptibility. Symptoms are often subtle at first and may include persistent constipation or diarrhea, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, or fatigue.

Tips to lower the risk of cancer Preventing cancer starts with making mindful lifestyle choices, according to Dr Raizada:

Schedule regular screenings such as mammograms, Pap smears, and HPV tests.

Eat a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while cutting down on processed foods and red meat.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight.

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption.

Pay attention to your body: Any unexplained bleeding, lumps, persistent pain, or fatigue should be checked by a doctor immediately. (Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)