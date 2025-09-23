Navratri 2025: How diabetic, heart, and BP patients can fast safely for 9 days during Navdurga festival

Navratri 2025: Fasting has been a historical practice in various cultures and religions for millennia, commonly used as spiritual cleansing, discipline and reflection. Aside from its prevailing cultural importance during Navratri, fasting carries implications for health and well-being that have captured the interest of both traditional knowledge and contemporary medical investigation. During Navratri, healthy people are usually able to fast without any problems; however, if they have a certain health condition like high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, fasting during Navratri may lead to health issues.

Many changes occur in the body while fasting (like fluctuation of blood sugars, altered metabolism, and hydration levels dependent on duration and pattern of food/liquid restriction). These changes may be more severe in patients with sustained chronic diseases, who should tolerate and plan fasting during Navratri cautiously. So, if you have a health condition and are fasting during Navratri, following the right diet and taking prescribed medicines can help ensure your fast stays healthy and safe.

In this sense, expert medical advice becomes important. Dr. Naveen Bhamri, Vice Chairman and HOD of Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, underlines the significance of being aware of the impact fasting has on vulnerable groups. His insights assist patients in observing safe practices during nine days of fasting while minimising health hazards.

Fasting and Health Considerations Fasting for nine days can have significant effects on the body, but it is usually not recommended for people with uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension, or for those who have unstable angina or have recently suffered a heart attack. Still, fasting can be done in many patients who have medical supervision, as long as appropriate precautions are taken.

Medical Consultation First Before deciding to fast, you should consider speaking with your doctor. They will be able to determine whether fasting is safe for you or if your medications or dosages need adjustment. It goes without saying that the medications your doctor prescribes should be taken, so speak with your doctor and follow their recommendations.

Mindful Eating and Hydration It's important to drink an adequate amount of water, as advised by your physician, while fasting and to avoid caffeinated drinks that may increase dehydration. It is often recommended to eat small amounts regularly rather than well-balanced meals, and following fasting, light foods should be favored. In addition, a diabetic patient should consume low-glycemic food and possibly protein to reduce the spike in sugar.

Stay away from fried foods and pre-packaged fasting snacks, both of which are high in sugar, oil, and salt. Opt for baked foods and fruits that are rich in fiber. Use rock salt in moderation.

Monitoring and Lifestyle Practices While fasting, take the time to check your blood pressure (BP) and blood sugar (BS) levels regularly, and stop the fasting immediately if you feel dizzy or have other warning signs. Light exercise, resting, and sleeping can also be part of your healthy habits and improve your health.

Breaking the Fast Safely Avoid fried food or unrecommended heavy breakfasts as you break your fast. Fried or heavy foods can stress your heart and increase blood sugar. Start with fruit or yogurt and have a light regular meal afterwards.