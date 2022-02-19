In order to identify new COVID variants, testing is critical, World Health Organisation (WHO) pointed out. “You need to know where the virus is. You need to know how the virus is changing so that the interventions can be adapted and tailored to where they are needed most," WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said. This comes at a time when WHO officials have notified that testing rates have fallen sharply across the globe.

“First and foremost, it tells an individual if they’re infected or not but not only that, what you need to do if you’re infected."

Testing remains critical https://t.co/9wktTuVg1j — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) February 19, 2022

How testing can be made accessible?

On how to make COVID tests accessible, she added, “It needs to be affordable, it needs to be reliable, it needs to be rapid and it needs to be cheap. It needs to be affordable for people to actually be able to use it."

Adding to this, WHO's Mike Ryan said, An antigen test that costs a dollar a piece, may sound very cheap in the industrialised world. But if you’re living in a developing country where you might spend five or ten dollars per person on health for the whole year, five antigen tests or ten antigen tests are massively expensive.

Why it is difficult to identify new variants early?

Recently, WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan also pointed out, one-third of the nations across the globe are not performing COVID-19 genomic sequencing (the best method to identify new variants) owing to its high cost.

Though the rate of genomic sequencing has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic, even the current levels are not good enough, she said during Devex’s Prescription for Progress event.

Explaining why such tests are expensive, she said the equipment are high in cost as they need expensive reagents, which often have to be imported. This fact itself has prevented countries from developing this expertise.

Meanwhile, WHO chief pointed out that inequitable access to vaccines and tests in many countries combined with high transmission is creating an ideal condition for new variants to emerge.

“So, closer collaboration between health and finance sectors is essential."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.