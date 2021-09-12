Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >Health >NEERI transfers know-how of Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique to MSME ministry

Premium
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • The saline gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable; it also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements

New Delhi: Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred the know-how of indigenously developed Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique, used for testing covid-19 samples, to the union ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), on a non-exclusive basis.

The Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology is simple, fast, cost-effective, patient-friendly and comfortable; it also provides instant test results and is well-suited for rural and tribal areas, given minimal infrastructure requirements.

CSIR-NEERI stated that the innovation developed by the institute has been ‘dedicated to the nation’ to serve the society.

The principal inventor of the technology is NEERI scientist Dr. Krishna Khairnar and the team of research scholars of Environmental Virology at CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur.

This, the government said, would enable the innovation to be commercialized and licensed to all capable parties, including private, government and various rural development schemes and departments.

The licensees are expected to set up manufacturing facilities for commercial production in the form of easily usable compact kits. In the light of the prevailing pandemic situation and fear of a probable third wave of covid-19, CSIR-NEERI fast-tracked the know-how transfer process to potential licensees for its wider dissemination across the nation.

The ceremonial transfer of the Standard Operating Procedure and Know-How of the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technique was done in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

“The Saline Gargle RT-PCR method needs implementation across the nation, especially in resource-poor regions like rural and tribal areas. This would result in faster and more citizen-friendly testing and will strengthen our fight against the pandemic. The MSME unit had approached CSIR-NEERI for commercializing the Saline Gargle RT-PCR technology developed by CSIR-NEERI," said Gadkari.

