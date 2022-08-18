Neurological and psychiatric risk after Covid infection? See what Lancet study shows

A previous observational study by the same research group reported that COVID-19 survivors are at increased risk of several neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.

The study also highlights the need for more research to understand why this happens after COVID-19, and what can be done to prevent or treat these conditions. The study analysed data on 14 neurological and psychiatric diagnoses gathered from electronic health records mostly from the US over a two-year period.