Neurological disorders more than doubled in India in last 29 years: Study

“Headache is the commonest neurological disorder affecting 1 in 3 Indians, and is often neglected in terms of public health priority. It is the second leading contributor to the disease burden from neurological disorders in India. Migraine affects females more than males, greatly affecting adults in the working age population. Headaches, especially migraine, need to be recognised as a public health problem and included under the national NCD programme," said N Girish Rao, professor, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, and a co-author on the paper.

