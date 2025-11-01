Neurologist shares 6 most common signs of stroke that could help you save a life, says ‘Use the FAST method’

Someone has a stroke every 3 seconds around the world, totalling 12.2 million new strokes each year, according to the World Stroke Organisation. Startling, isn't it? Yet, lack of awareness about the early signs of stroke, make it go unnoticed in several people.

What is a stroke? A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain stops or decreases a lot. Without blood, brain cells lose oxygen and important nutrients. Within minutes, these cells can die, leading to permanent damage. This damage can result in long-term disability, or even death in serious cases.

According to medical experts, stroke cases are rising worldwide due to lifestyle or genetic factors. While people over 55 were more likely to have strokes in the past, they are now becoming more common among younger people. A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating, and some medications may increase the risk of stroke.

Dr Santosh Sontakke, Neurologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, tells Health Shots: "Using the F.A.S.T. method is one of the easiest and most effective ways to spot stroke symptoms early. F.A.S.T. stands for face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty. It's crucial to call emergency services quickly if you notice these signs as time matters."

What is the F.A.S.T. method? Let's look at each part of the F.A.S.T. acronym to help everyone identify stroke symptoms.

1. Face drooping (F) One of the first signs of a stroke is weakness or numbness on one side of the face. Is the person's smile uneven? Does one side of their mouth droop? Asking the person to smile can show any differences. If you see a droop, take it seriously. It means the brain is having trouble controlling specific muscles, and you need to act fast.

2. Arm weakness (A) A stroke often affects one arm more than the other. In an emergency, ask the person to raise both arms. "If one arm drops down or feels heavy, weak, or numb, this is a serious warning sign", says the neurologist. This happens because the brain isn’t sending the right signals to the affected side, which means you need to take action.

3. Speech difficulty (S) A stroke can affect speech. Watch for slurred speech or trouble forming words. You can quickly check this by asking the person to repeat any simple phrase. “If they find it hard to do so clearly, it’s a warning sign,” explains the neurologist. Remember, time is critical as these symptoms might mean they are having a stroke and need medical help right away.

4. Time (T) The last letter in the acronym, T for Time, highlights how urgent the situation is. If you notice any of these symptoms, call emergency services right away. Every second is important. “For every minute a stroke goes untreated, millions of brain cells die," says the doctor. Getting medical help quickly, ideally within the 4-5 hour golden window, can lower brain damage and improve recovery chances. Treatments like clot-busting medications and advanced procedures work best when started early.

What are the additional symptoms of stroke? While F.A.S.T. gives you a strong foundation, there are two more symptoms you should pay attention to:

Vision problems Vision changes can be a key sign of a stroke, but they are often ignored. If you suddenly have blurred vision, double vision, or lose sight in one or both eyes, these could be warning signs that a stroke is affecting the part of the brain that controls vision. If you notice any of these changes, it’s important to act quickly and call for help.

Sudden trouble walking or loss of balance A key symptom is trouble with coordination or unsteady movements. A person may feel dizzy or suddenly lose their balance, leading to stumbling or falling. “These symptoms can occur suddenly, underscoring the need for prompt action”, says Dr Sontakke. It’s important to know that strokes can affect more than just a person’s speech or strength; they can also impact mobility.

Awareness is important When we talk about recognising and responding to strokes, here are some key points to keep in mind: