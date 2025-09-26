Never smoked? You can still get lung cancer, warns pulmonologist

Pulmonologist Dr Sonia Goel in a recent Instagram post highlighted why symptoms like a persistent cough, breathlessness, or chest pain should never be ignored — even if you don’t smoke.

Published26 Sep 2025, 05:11 PM IST
A pulmonologist has revealed that lung cancer is not confined to smokers.
For decades, smoking has been seen as the biggest, and sometimes the only, cause of lung cancer. While it remains the number one risk factor, specialists caution that non-smokers are not immune to the disease. In fact, nearly 20 per cent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed in people who have never smoked in their lives.

Pulmonologist Dr Sonia Goel, in a recent Instagram post, highlighted this overlooked reality, pointing out that symptoms like a persistent cough, breathlessness, or chest pain should never be ignored — even if you don’t smoke. “Lung cancer doesn’t always come with a warning. If you have ongoing symptoms, get evaluated,” she advised.

Why do non-smokers develop lung cancer

Experts say several factors can contribute to lung cancer risk in non-smokers, including:

  • Air pollution: long-term exposure to polluted air can damage lung tissue
  • Secondhand smoke: inhaling smoke from others increases risk even if you don’t light up
  • Family history and genetics: hereditary factors play a role in susceptibility
  • Workplace toxins: chemicals like asbestos and radon have long been linked to lung damage

What you can do to protect your lungs

While not every risk can be eliminated, doctors recommend steps to reduce the chances of developing lung cancer:

  • Quit smoking — and avoid secondhand smoke as much as possible
  • Follow a nutrient-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
  • Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight to support immunity and lung health
  • Limit exposure to air pollution and occupational hazards by using protective gear where necessary

The bottom line

Lung cancer is not confined to smokers. With air pollution and lifestyle factors on the rise, awareness and early detection are crucial. If you experience unexplained respiratory symptoms, doctors advise seeking medical evaluation without delay — because timely intervention can save lives.

