Never smoked? You can still get lung cancer, warns pulmonologist

For decades, smoking has been seen as the biggest, and sometimes the only, cause of lung cancer. While it remains the number one risk factor, specialists caution that non-smokers are not immune to the disease. In fact, nearly 20 per cent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed in people who have never smoked in their lives.

Pulmonologist Dr Sonia Goel, in a recent Instagram post, highlighted this overlooked reality, pointing out that symptoms like a persistent cough, breathlessness, or chest pain should never be ignored — even if you don’t smoke. “Lung cancer doesn’t always come with a warning. If you have ongoing symptoms, get evaluated,” she advised.

Why do non-smokers develop lung cancer Experts say several factors can contribute to lung cancer risk in non-smokers, including:

Air pollution: long-term exposure to polluted air can damage lung tissue

Secondhand smoke: inhaling smoke from others increases risk even if you don’t light up

Family history and genetics: hereditary factors play a role in susceptibility

Workplace toxins: chemicals like asbestos and radon have long been linked to lung damage

What you can do to protect your lungs While not every risk can be eliminated, doctors recommend steps to reduce the chances of developing lung cancer:

Quit smoking — and avoid secondhand smoke as much as possible

Follow a nutrient-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight to support immunity and lung health

Limit exposure to air pollution and occupational hazards by using protective gear where necessary

