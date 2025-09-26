Never smoked? You can still get lung cancer, warns pulmonologist

For decades, smoking has been seen as the biggest, and sometimes the only, cause of lung cancer. While it remains the number one risk factor, specialists caution that non-smokers are not immune to the disease. In fact, nearly 20 per cent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed in people who have never smoked in their lives.
Pulmonologist Dr Sonia Goel, in a recent Instagram post, highlighted this overlooked reality, pointing out that symptoms like a persistent cough, breathlessness, or chest pain should never be ignored — even if you don’t smoke. “Lung cancer doesn’t always come with a warning. If you have ongoing symptoms, get evaluated,” she advised.
Experts say several factors can contribute to lung cancer risk in non-smokers, including:
While not every risk can be eliminated, doctors recommend steps to reduce the chances of developing lung cancer:
Lung cancer is not confined to smokers. With air pollution and lifestyle factors on the rise, awareness and early detection are crucial. If you experience unexplained respiratory symptoms, doctors advise seeking medical evaluation without delay — because timely intervention can save lives.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.